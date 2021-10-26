France has ordered 50,000 doses of anti-Covid treatment from the Merck laboratory

France has ordered 50,000 doses of the anti-Covid 19 pill from the American laboratory Merck, Olivier Véran, Minister of Health announced Tuesday, October 26, while European health authorities are examining this treatment which could be crucial in the fight against epidemic.

“50,000 doses of this drug will be delivered to France from the last days of November or the first days of December, that is to say as soon as the treatments leave the production lines», Declared Olivier Véran during a hearing in the Senate.

Merck, called MSD outside of North America to distinguish it from a German namesake, reported very encouraging results for this antiviral in early October. According to the American laboratory, which has carried out tests on nearly 800 patients but has yet to make the details public, molnupiravir halves the risk of hospitalization when it is given to patients who have just been tested positive for Covid -19. The group has requested authorization for the treatment from both American and European health authorities, the latter having announced on Monday that they were starting an accelerated procedure.





Protection in the event of a “new variant”

According to Olivier Véran, this drug could be a game-changer in the fight against the epidemic: it has the major advantage of being taken in oral form and could therefore be used much easier than intravenous treatments such as, for example, those based on synthetic antibodies. “Imagine that we had (at the start of the health crisis) an antiviral treatment which reduced the number of serious cases by 50%, imagine the health impact in our country at the heart of the first and second waves, we would have had a lot fewer deaths and far fewer severe cases», Welcomed the Minister. However, he recalled that this treatment cannot be the only response to the epidemic, stressing the importance of vaccination against Covid-19.

The cost of treatment will a priori be high. Olivier Véran did not specify the amount of the order, but by way of example, the United States ordered 1.7 million doses for $ 1.2 billion this year, or about $ 700 for each. “Vaccination, plus antiviral treatment, plus monoclonal antibodies, equal much lower health impact», He insisted. This set “would also protect us (…) in the event of an epidemic wave linked to a new variant, the damage that it could cause is still unknown.», He concluded.