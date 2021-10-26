France Rénov ‘, the new premium for the energy renovation of housing

To accelerate the energy renovation of housing, the Ministry of Transition has just created France Rénov ‘, a unique public service which will advise individuals. A new aid “MaPrimeRénov ‘Sérénité” will also help households with modest and very modest incomes to finance efficient works.

Renovating your home to improve its energy performance can be an obstacle course. Before even finding the right craftsmen, it is necessary to define the work to be carried out as a priority, to understand what assistance it is possible to claim, to define the remainder of your responsibility …

The government is determined to simplify the procedures for households. As provided for in the Climate and Resilience Law passed this summer, a one-stop-shop for information from 1er January 2022, baptized “France Rénov ‘” will be set up. With an Internet platform including in particular an aid simulator and a list of RGE certified craftsmen (recognized guarantor of the environment), a dedicated telephone number (08.08.800.700) to reach advisers and a network of spaces advice deployed throughout the country.

Authorized operators

This network will merge under a single banner the agencies of the Faire energy renovation public service network and the service information points of the National Housing Agency (Anah), to form a set of 450 agencies that will grow.

“Renovation guides” responsible for supporting households from A to Z in their renovation projects will also be created. It is also a question of guiding households towards comprehensive renovations rather than “by gesture” (only a change of windows for example).





“Initially, from 1er Next January, we will rely on Anah operators and Faire advisers. In a second step, the device will be extended to approved operators ”, explains a spokesperson for the Ministry in charge of Housing.

A decree issued in the spring of 2022 will set the conditions for approval and the precise content of the support, for implementation in the summer. A few months ago, the Minister for Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, indicated that this approval could just as much be issued to associations as to architectural firms or to companies delegating energy saving certificates ( EEC) financed by energy and fuel distributors.

The use of this renovated companion will not be free for everyone – but only for low-income households. The others will benefit from regional aid but will still have to pay an amount yet to be defined. Knowing that beyond a certain amount of aid received to be specified, the use of this guide will be compulsory.

Redesign of aid

Aid intended for households will also be combined under the same badge. Habiter Mieux Sérénité – which enables low-income households to finance ambitious work, allowing energy performance of at least 35% – will become MaPrimeRénov serénité. She will join the MaPrimeRénov’classique and MaPrimeRénov’copropriété aid. All these aids will be open for housing over fifteen years old.

Finally, the Climate and Resilience Act provided for the creation of advance renovation loans, guaranteed by the State for the most modest households, making it possible to finance the remainder of the renovation work. A decree must specify the modalities. But the government has already indicated that the state guarantee would be up to 75% of any loss incurred by the bank.

The executive announces that Crédit Mutuel and La Banque Postale have already committed to distribute this loan and that discussions are underway with other banking networks.