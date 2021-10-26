Franck Azéma on pole to replace Patrice Collazo in Toulon, James Coughlan in interim

Since the beginning of September, Franck Azéma has been touring the Top 14 stadiums, in a suit jacket and microphone in hand. Every weekend, he acts as a consultant on a match for Canal +, quiet voice, wise comments. It is in this context that he was in the stands of Mayol on October 9, on the occasion of Toulon’s short success against Brive (13-9), then on the 16th for the defeat against Racing (20-27) .
If all goes well, he could very quickly jump the barrier and settle on the Var bench. According to our information, Azéma and the RCT are in contact, and the former manager of Clermont is the main target of the club to take over from Patrice Collazo. Nothing appears to be signed, however, and if an agreement were to be reached it would be for a finish after Saturday’s game against Biarritz.
Azéma, who voluntarily left Clermont last June after eleven years of service, wants to dive back after having learned the lessons of a delicate end of course with ASM. According to our information, the technician, long blocked by the allowances claimed by the Auvergne president Jean-Michel Guillon in the event of departure to another Top 14 club, would now be free to engage where he wants. He would indeed have received the documents attesting to his end of contract with the ASM and could therefore join the RCT.
Coughlan at the controls
Pending the appointment of a new manager, it is James Coughlan, until then a forward coach and in charge of defense, who will act as head of the RCT for Saturday’s match against Biarritz. Born in Cork, Ireland, forty years ago, Coughlan has 133 matches with Munster between 2006 and 2014. Ironically, this third center line played his last match with the Irish province against the RCT, winner (24- 16, April 27, 2014) at the Marseille velodrome, in the semi-finals of the European Cup. Coughlan then committed three years to the Section Paloise before joining the staff of Provence Rugby (2019-2020) then of CA Brive last season where Patrice Collazo spotted him.
Here he is now propelled at the helm of a club in full turbulence, relegation, with an infirmary full to the brim. In the Coughlan family, crisis situations are not scary: his little military brother has just completed a mission in Syria where, as a peacekeeper, he ensured the protection of humanitarian convoys.