Franck Azéma on pole to replace Patrice Collazo in Toulon, James Coughlan in interim

Coughlan at the controls

Pending the appointment of a new manager, it is James Coughlan, until then a forward coach and in charge of defense, who will act as head of the RCT for Saturday’s match against Biarritz. Born in Cork, Ireland, forty years ago, Coughlan has 133 matches with Munster between 2006 and 2014. Ironically, this third center line played his last match with the Irish province against the RCT, winner (24- 16, April 27, 2014) at the Marseille velodrome, in the semi-finals of the European Cup. Coughlan then committed three years to the Section Paloise before joining the staff of Provence Rugby (2019-2020) then of CA Brive last season where Patrice Collazo spotted him.