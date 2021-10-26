Franck Haise says more about his recruit stamped Stade Rennais

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the most expensive blood and gold transfers

Franck Haise satisfied with the services of Wesley Saïd. The coach of RC Lens returned to a post-match press conference on the performance of his striker, author of a double against FC Metz this weekend (4-1). A player he knows well since he has rubbed shoulders with him among the youngsters at Stade Rennais.

“It is first and foremost a great satisfaction for the club and for the team. I have been fortunate to have known Wesley well for a long time and even though he was coming out of a long injury, I knew what he could bring. It was his second tenure. I see him training and it made sense for him to have a chance. I knew he was going to grab her. In our animation, I ask him to pick up because he is able to make good passes, but you also have to be able to accompany the actions and I still prefer that my attackers are more often in the box. He did well to go there on these 2 goals ”(Comment transcribed by Lensois.com).

A paying tenure which occurs following the interesting performances of the former Rennes driver made it clear to the Lensois coach and not to Gaël Kakuta’s poor physical shape after returning from injury.

