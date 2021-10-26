French cinema shouts Netflix but welcomes it in its theaters

After vilifying the streaming giant, some independent cinemas are expected to screen some of its films at a mini-festival.

French cinema loves to hate Netflix while regularly picking up its pockets. During December, the American giant planned to organize a series of event screenings around some of its feature films. Most will already be available on the platform. Only a small handful of works will be previewed. According to French Film, this “Netflix Festival” should take place in around ten arthouse theaters of the MK2, Utopia and Lumière networks by Thierry Frémaux in Lyon.

The project is not yet complete that it is already causing an outcry among the union of independent distributors (SDI) and the united European independent distributors (DIRE). “After the announced launch of Jane Campion’s new film, exclusively on Netflix, on Wednesday December 1, a symbolic day for film releases in the cinema, Netflix has therefore succeeded in transforming cinemas into an antechamber of its services.“, Criticize the two organizations in a joint statement. And denounce “a large-scale marketing campaign, a giant promotional trailer to entice moviegoers to subscribe to a paid service“.





Recruitment lever

To say that the event constitutes a recruitment lever for Netflix is ​​obvious. Condemning him is something else. During the health crisis, some producers and distributors of its two unions did not hesitate to sell films directly to streaming platforms, however hated.

The theaters are not doing any better: they now welcome the streaming giants that they shouted at yesterday. Netflix? A “predator” of cinema, assured Nathanaël Karmitz, chairman of the board of MK2, in 2019. This was before selling him fifty author films by Truffaut, Lynch, Chaplin … and to welcome soon on his screens some of his productions.

French cinema is screaming because Netflix reserves the broadcasting of its films to its subscribers only. But it also storms when the American giant organizes a few indoor screenings to advertise. The money is well worth a few contradictions.

