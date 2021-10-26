French team. Jalibert and Ntamack associated for the 1st November test? We’re going straight ahead!

On this Monday morning, while most of our Blues woke up under the graying sky of Marcoussis, two questions animate the news of the Tricolores and, so to speak, of their supporters. The first: who Fabien Galthié will announce as captain for this November tour this afternoon? Here and against many expectations which naturally saw Julien Marchand, Anthony Jelonch or Gaël Fickou hold the rope, it is said that the armband should finally be entrusted to Antoine Dupont, to whom this role fits perfectly on the side of Toulouse in recent weeks.

TOP 14. Dupont, derby and crazy test: Stade Toulousain-Castres has made a splash on social networks!

For the second, it is once again the chef’s surprise that will prevail. Thus, to the question “the staff of the Blues will he involve the maestros Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack this fall”, it would be necessary once again to answer in the affirmative. While the option has been circulating seriously within the walls of the CNR for some time but suggested that it would never see the light of day, it could finally be tested, with the consequences announced by Rugbyrama. That is to say with NTK in 12, of course, but not alongside Gaël Fickou, no. In the absence of Arthur Vincent but also of Gabin Villière, both injured, a left winger would also have to be found. And if Vincent Rattez has been recalled and knows the project, it is the very reassuring profile of Fickou could finally be chosen to wear the number 11, at least during the first test against Argentina.





French team. Associate Ntamack and Jalibert, the staff of the Blues seriously thinks about it

Thus, everything suggests that the 10-12-13 axis is made up of Jalibert, Ntamack and Vakatawa, with a line of 3/4 completely upset, therefore, depending on the absences and forms of each. A possibility that holds all the more the road that luck or not, it will not have escaped anyone that Romain Ntamack slipped in the center (like yours) during the last half hour of the match between Toulouse and Castres on Saturday. Did the Stadium do this in common interests with the XV of France, or was it purely due to a combination of circumstances? Response within 10 days at the latest …