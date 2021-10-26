Gabby Petito case: the police committed a tragic blunder with disastrous consequences

Brian Laundrie’s death does not mark the end of the Gabby Petito affair, but the story could have ended much sooner. Police have made a shocking revelation regarding the investigation.

A tragic mistake. The Gabby Petito affair continues to excite the crowds and for good reason, even if the death of Brian Laundrie has been confirmed – the latter will not have the right to a traditional funeral – the questions remain numerous. Only we now know that several answers could have been given by Brian Laundrie, and that the latter should not have escaped the police. According to Paris Match, an American channel affiliated with CBS revealed this week that the police have let Brian Laundrie slip through their hands when the young man was supposed to be under surveillance.

Returned home on 1er September, Brian Laundrie was last seen alive on the 13th. It was on September 17th that he was reported missing by his parents, two days before the corpse of his girlfriend Gabby Petito was found. Already suspected by the police, who however had no concrete evidence, on September 13 the American channel reported that the young man was under surveillance. He then left his home in a gray Mustang. On September 15, the police believed to see him return to his parents, which allowed Police Chief Todd Garrison to assert, on the 16th, “All I can say is we know where Brian Laundrie is “. Only the next day, the 17th, Brian Laundrie’s parents reported his disappearance.

Did Brian Laundrie’s mother impersonate him?

The Laundrie family first said they last saw him on the 14th when he told them he was going on a hike, before retracting and saying they last saw him on the 13th. This testimony is in direct contradiction with that of the police officers who say they saw Brian Laundrie return home on the 15th. The police spokesman replied: “When the family reported her missing, it was new for us to learn that they had lost her trail. We thought we saw Brian come home on Wednesday “. It would seem that it is in fact Roberta Laundrie wearing a cap that was in the car and that the fact that they are “built in the same way“was enough to deceive the police. This new element continues to overwhelm the parents of Brian Laundrie, already suspected of having facilitated the escape of their son. If they did not think they had seen him return, the police could indeed have gone looking for him earlier.

