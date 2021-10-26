Galtier ready to launch his lethal weapon against OM, big danger in sight?

Zapping Goal! Football club Diego Maradona: the world of football pays tribute to El Pibe de Oro

It is tomorrow (9 p.m.) that OGC Nice and OM will meet again after the incidents at the Allianz Riviera on August 22. At the time, the match was stopped due to incidents caused by Aiglons supporters (1-0, score stopped).

Tomorrow, the situation will be different since the match will be played at the Aube stadium in Troyes while OGC Nice is ahead of OM in the standings (one point difference between the two teams) and which it has just dominated OL after being led by two goals on Sunday on home soil (3-2).

A Nice player made all the difference: Youcef Atal (25). Entered in the second half (67th), the Algerian defender unlocked the Lyon lock thanks to several flashes of which he has the secret. According to L’Équipe, the excellent performance of the right-back should offer him the keys to a start against OM. Christophe Galtier is indeed not without knowing that Jorge Sampaoli does not have a left-back by profession (except Jordan Amavi on whom he does not count) to block his corridor.

