Genesis’ ultimate tour will hit Paris in March 2022

It will be one of the major musical events of 2022: Genesis’ return and farewell to France. The British group led by Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks announces this Monday morning that it will perform at Paris La Défense Arena, the largest venue in France, on March 16 and 17. Two dates set at the heart of a short European tour which will also pass in Germany, the Netherlands, and will end in London with three concerts which had been postponed by a case of Covid in their team.

Tickets for the two Parisian shows of the “The Last Domino?” Tour. »Of the three young people in their seventies, like all European dates, will go on sale on Friday October 29 at 10 am, but there will be presales in France on Wednesday October 27 at 10 am, on the websites of Paris La Défense Arena, Ticketmaster and tour operator Bleu Citron, co-producer of events with Le Rat des Villes. The seats will be seated and sold from 90 to 200 euros.

Phil Collins’ voice holds the shock

Genesis has not performed in France since 2007 and its two triumphant concerts at the Parc des Princes and at the Gerland stadium. It was also in Lyon that Phil Collins sang for the last time solo in France, in June 2019, at the Groupama stadium this time. Opening act Mike And The Mechanics, Mike Rutherford’s band. Now replaced on drums by his 20-year-old son Nicholas, Phil Collins also triumphed five nights in June 2017 in an Accor Arena packed with fans.



If his body is no longer what it was – he sings seated – his voice holds the shock. The first images of the “Last Domino Tour? »Shared by English viewers on YouTube confirm this. Critics in the UK media are rave about the quality of the show and the sound.