Gérard Lanvin left by his wife for Renaud: “They fell in love …”

Gérard Lanvin had a crazy love affair with Dominique quilichini before the latter leaves him … for the singer Renaud! The young woman divorces in 1980 from Gérard Lanvin, to marry, the same year, the singer. The couple became parents of Lolita Séchan before separating because of the artist’s addictions. Asked about his relationship with the interpreter of Doctor Renaud, mister Renard, – which somewhat stung his wife – Gérard Lanvin made revelations to Sophie Davant and was full of praise for her. “My story with Renaud is quite easy. For me, he was the poet of a generation, I adored Renaud and I love him a lot”, he confided on the airwaves of M Radio, Saturday, October 23.





Happy living together for nearly 30 years with his very discreet companion Jennifer (Chantal Benoist of her real name), with whom he had two boys (Manu and Léo, 47 and 33 years old), the 71-year-old actor explained that ‘he absolutely did not blame the singer. Giving a rather philosophical and glowing speech to Renaud’s attention, he said: “He met Dominique who was my wife at the time, they fell in love with each other but that never bothered me. “

“I was married very young, I stayed ten years with Dominique and who had a happy life with Renaud. They unfortunately separated, life is like that. But again, I never had any problems with Renaud, really not“, said the actor, not at all resentful towards his ex-wife.

However, Renaud and Gérard Lanvin were at war with each other at the time. Proof of this is that Lolita’s daddy wrote a song, Gérard Lambert, to make fun of the actor. “It’s because he fantasized about my suburban life at the time that Dominique told him “, commented, amused, the main interested. The hatchet is well and truly buried!