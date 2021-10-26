“Give me the plan, at real speed”: how the VAR brought about the exclusion of Hakimi during OM-PSG

It is a decision which forced the PSG to evolve in numerical inferiority in the last half hour of a committed clasico. Expelled in the 57th minute of the draw (0-0) against OM on Sunday night, the Parisian right-back Achraf Hakimi left his partners ten against eleven on the lawn of the Vélodrome. A red card inflicted with the contribution of video assistance, the VAR, and the undersides of which were revealed Tuesday morning during an exchange between representatives of the technical direction of arbitration (DTA) and several media, including Le Parisien-Today in France.

The video begins with OM’s attacking midfielder Cengiz Ünder running towards Keylor Navas’ goal. Launched in his pursuit, the Moroccan international from the club of the capital Achraf Hakimi comes to the duel, and the Turk collapses in the wake. Field referee Benoît Bastien first whistles in favor of PSG, believing that Ünder is at fault.

“He collapses on contact”

“For me, he collapses on contact, he explains into the microphone, while his assistants installed at the Replay Center, a Parisian building where they are installed to follow the match, revisit the scene. He falls and he picks up the ball. »But Willy Delajod, in charge of the VAR that evening, is not of the same opinion after having scrutinized the duel. “There is contact in the leg. Come see. I show you and you see, ”he says to the man in the field, who then walks towards the screen installed on the other side of the sideline.



“Give me the plan, at real speed,” then asks Benoît Bastien, who notices Hakimi’s fault on Ünder. No penalty, therefore, but a fault that annihilates an obvious goal opportunity for the Marseillais. The verdict is needed: red card for the player of the club of the capital. A decision taken, all in all, in less than two minutes. “You are the last (Editor’s note: defender)”, explains the referee to the right side, while asking him to leave the lawn. “He’s outside, it’s not inside,” he continues to justify his decision not to award a penalty to OM.