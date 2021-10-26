Global crackdown against the dark web: 150 people arrested

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/26/2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Updated on 10/26/2021 at 11:43 am

The European Police Agency Europol has announced that this operation, one of the largest to date against the dark web, has arrested some 150 suspects

A global crackdown on illegal dark web commerce has led to the arrest of some 150 suspects, one of the biggest operations to date regarding the clandestine version of the internet, the European police agency said on Tuesday. Europol, based in The Hague.

Several million euros in cash and bitcoins as well as drugs and weapons were seized in this operation called “DarkHunTOR” which followed the dismantling in January under the leadership of the German police force of DarkMarket, one of the main places market on the cyber black market.

Complementary actions

Operation DarkHunTOR “consisted of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States,” Europol said.





In the United States, some 65 people were arrested in this operation which also led to, among other things, 47 arrests in Germany, 24 in the United Kingdom, four in Italy and four in the Netherlands. Several of those arrested “were targets of importance” for Europol. The police also seized 26.7 million euros in cash and electronic currencies as well as drugs, including 25,000 ecstasy tablets, and 45 firearms.

In Italy, the police also closed illegal marketplaces called “DeepSea” and “Berlusconi” which between them presented “more than 100,000 advertisements of illegal products”, according to Europol whose operation was coordinated with Eurojust, the European agency for judicial cooperation.

“The object of operations like this is to signal to criminals operating on the dark web (that) the law enforcement community has the means and international partnerships to expose them and hold them accountable for their activities. illegal, even in dark web areas, ”said deputy director of operations at Europol, Jean-Philippe Lecouffe.