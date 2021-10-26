Global operation against the dark web: Europol announces 150 arrests



Europol announces 150 arrests on the dark web (ANP / Jerry Lampen)

Some 150 people who bought or sold drugs or weapons on the dark web have been arrested around the world in one of the largest operations to date concerning the clandestine version of the internet, Europol officials said on Tuesday. from the US Department of Justice.



According to the European Police Agency, several million euros in cash and bitcoins as well as drugs and weapons were also seized in this operation entitled “DarkHunTOR”.

DarkHunTOR “consisted of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States,” Europol said.

The operation followed the dismantling in January under the leadership of the German police of the “DarkMarket” platform, then presented by investigators as the “largest” point of sale in the cyber black market.

In the United States, some 65 people were arrested in this operation which also led to, among other things, 47 arrests in Germany, 24 in the United Kingdom, four in Italy and four in the Netherlands. Several of those arrested “were targets of importance” for Europol.

The police also seized 26.7 million euros in cash and electronic currencies as well as drugs, including 25,000 ecstasy tablets, and 45 firearms.

In Italy, the police also closed illegal marketplaces called “DeepSea” and “Berlusconi” which together presented “more than 100,000 advertisements of illegal products”, according to Europol whose operation was coordinated with Eurojust, the agency European Union for judicial cooperation.

– “A treasure trove of evidence” –



The arrest in January of the alleged operator of “DarkMarket”, a 34-year-old Australian arrested at the German-Danish border, “provided investigators around the world with a treasure trove of evidence”, according to Europol.

The dismantling of “DarkMarket”, which sold drugs of all kinds such as counterfeit money, stolen or falsified credit card data, anonymous SIM cards or even computer viruses, was linked to a crackdown dating back to September 2019 in Germany against a major host of illegal darknet services called “Cyberbunker”, the prosecution said at the time.





This illegal datacenter, installed in a former NATO bunker in southwestern Germany, is suspected of having hosted several drug sales platforms but also servers used for trafficking child pornography or cyber attacks. .



Europol’s European Cybercrime Center (EC3) has since accumulated information to identify key targets, the agency said.

The dark web, a parallel version of the internet where users’ anonymity is guaranteed, has been under increasing assault in recent months from international police forces.

“The object of operations like this is to signal to criminals operating on the dark web (that) the law enforcement community has the means and international partnerships to expose them,” the deputy director said on Tuesday. of operations at Europol, Jean-Philippe Lecouffe.

The US Under Secretary of Justice, Lisa Monaco, stressed during a press conference in Washington that in the American part of the operation, out of more than 200,000 pills seized, 90% contained counterfeit opioids and d other very dangerous narcotics like fetanyl.

A French police officer specializing in cybercrime told AFP that the operation had lasted several months.

In France, for example, “three people, two men and a woman, were arrested in June”. 35,000 euros of criminal assets were then seized.

They operated a site on the DarkWeb called “The Parallel World”. One was the administrator, the other the moderator and the third the trusted third party (“escrow” in English, responsible for securing transactions).

“On this site, which had 1,800 members, buyers and sellers traded drugs, false papers, stolen bank cards and hacking software,” he said.

For Rolf van Wegberg, cybercrime researcher at Delft University of Technology, the operation marks a change in police action against suspected criminals operating on the internet.

“In the past, this type of operation aimed to stop the operators of this kind of marketplaces and now we see police services attacking the main sellers,” he told reporters from the Dutch public channel KRO-NCRV.

