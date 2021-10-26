Gnabry finds that “Dembélé is better than Mbappé”

In a behind-the-scenes documentary at Bayern Munich, which will be broadcast soon on Amazon, Serge Gnabry reveals that he prefers Ousmane Dembélé to Kylian Mbappé. The German striker discusses it with Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich.

It’s a first teaser that is already getting a lot of talk. In particular thanks to Serge Gnabry. In an excerpt from the documentary “FC Bayern-Derrière la legend (Behind the legend, in vo”), which reveals the behind the scenes of the Bavarian club, the German striker launches into a comparison between the gifted French Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé (who are one year apart). By showing his preference for the FC Barcelona winger. “Dembélé is better than Mbappé”, even affirms Gnabry during a discussion with his partners.





What a little surprise Thomas Müller, who then asks him: “How is it better? If he could dribble like Dembélé, he would be better too”. These considerations do not seem to interest Joshua Kimmich that much. The Bayern midfielder replies to his partners that he would choose them instead of Dembélé and Mbappé. Before making it clear that he doesn’t care about this debate.

Dembélé close to a return to competition

Injured during the last Euro with the France team, Dembélé seems very close to his return to competition. The 24-year-old blaster could even receive the green light from Barça’s doctors to be present in the group that will move on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano, this Wednesday (7 p.m.), during the 11th day of La Liga.

Mbappé, he made a thunderous start to the season. With 6 goals and 8 assists in 14 appearances, the 22-year-old striker almost alone carries the PSG attack. Recovered from his abortive departure to Real Madrid at the end of the transfer window, the n ° 7 of the capital club continues convincing outings, even if he remained silent at the Velodrome on Sunday during the Ligue 1 clash against OM (0-0).