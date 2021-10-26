Good Doctor: a new surprise start in the medical series – news series on tv

Passionate about series since a young age, she watches everything, but keeps a special place in her heart for series for teens.

If the finale of season 4 had been the scene of the departure of Antonia Thomas, who played Dr Claire Browne, the new salvo of episodes, currently broadcast in the United States, will see another of her surgeons doing his farewell to the medical series.

There are more and more departures in Good Doctor. After that of Antonia Thomas, who played Claire Browne, at the end of season 4, it is another surgeon who will say goodbye to the medical series.





TVLine has just revealed that the last recruit of Good Doctor, Osvaldo Benavides, is leaving the show worn by Freddie Highmore just a few months after being promoted to regular. For the moment, neither the channel, nor the studio, nor the actor wanted to communicate on the reasons for this departure.

Osvaldo Benavides first appeared as a guest in the two-part finale of Season 4, which will air tomorrow night from 9:05 p.m. on TF1. His character, Dr Mateo Rendón Osma, met the surgical team from St. Bonaventure in Guatemala, where they had traveled to help patients in a rural hospital.



Jeff Weddell / ABC / Sony Pictures Television Mateo Rendón Osma (Osvaldo Benavides) and Audrey Lim (Christina Chang)



This local surgeon immediately formed a deep bond and even developed a romance with Dr. Audrey Lim (played by Christina Chang). Osvaldo Benavides had been promoted to regular when the announcement of Antonia Thomas’ departure last June.

In the first episode of season 5 of Good Doctor, broadcast on September 27 in the United States, Mateo arrived in San José to continue his relationship with Lim, who offered him a position as a surgeon in St Bonaventure. But the new arrival was hired on probation due to legal issues, and was to be supervised by another incumbent, Dr Marcus Andrews (played by Hill Harper).

Prior to the launch of Season 5, executive producer David Shore told TVLine that Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s legal drama was going to “cast a shadow“on his job.”In terms of his training, he is a fairly experienced doctor“, he explained.

“But because of his past, his history, he will have to learn to swallow his pride a little“For now, we don’t yet know how this departure will be included in the scenarios.