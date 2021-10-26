Gran Turismo 7: New images of beautiful cars unveiled by Sony!

On March 4, 2022, players will finally be able to get their hands on Gran Turismo 7, the new version of the famous Polyphony Digital license. Since last week, Sony has started a series of making-of videos, featuring some never-before-seen footage.

Last week the producer Kazunori Yamauchi intervened to declare his love for automotive culture in all its forms. On this occasion, we were treated to some extracts from the game, but also to a whole speech on the intentions of Polyphony Digital.

Collect vehicles and admire them

Yamauchi, inseparable from the license and its success, then insisted on the return to basics promised with Gran Turismo 7, and on the different ways of approaching the title. Today, we are refocusing the discussion on the number of vehicles present at the launch, as well as on their modeling. The opportunity to highlight the power of the PS5, even if it should be remembered that the racing game will also be released on PS4!





Yamauchi seems very attached to the idea of ​​proposing a wide variety of vehicles, which is illustrated in the video you can watch above. It allows you to observe some pretty models, but also to remind you that when it comes out, players will be able to unlock and collect 400 vehicles of all brands and categories. Then, it’s up to them to improve and personalize them for the races.

