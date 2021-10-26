Great Britain candidate to host the big start of the 2026 Tour

The Great Loop has already started twice from England, in 2007 from London and in 2014 from Leeds, where the popular enthusiasm had been immense. “The big start of the 2014 Tour in Yorskhire was unforgettable and still inspires a whole generation of cyclists today., said British Federation President Brian Facer. We are delighted to support the UK government’s plan to bring the event back to our land in 2026. ”



