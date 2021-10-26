Great Britain candidate to host the big start of the 2026 Tour

As part of a plan to boost infrastructure outside London and South East England, the UK government has signaled, through Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, that Britain is candidate to host the big start of the Tour de France in 2026. A statement from British Cycling specifies that stages would be planned on this occasion in England, but also in Scotland and Wales.
The Great Loop has already started twice from England, in 2007 from London and in 2014 from Leeds, where the popular enthusiasm had been immense. “The big start of the 2014 Tour in Yorskhire was unforgettable and still inspires a whole generation of cyclists today., said British Federation President Brian Facer. We are delighted to support the UK government’s plan to bring the event back to our land in 2026. ”
Among other major sports organization projects, the country hopes to host the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025 and the World Cup 2030 with Ireland. For these various projects, the authorities have planned a total budget of 40 million pounds (47.5 million euros).