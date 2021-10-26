GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition censored, confirmed

At the heart of many rumors since this summer, the reissue of GTA III was finally formalized the week earlier this month while a trailer released last week dated the release. The trailer has been dissected by and others on the web, and a certain element has not escaped the keen eye of the web.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has become a reality. This reissue includes episodes from GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, and promises better ergonomics and updated graphics. The trailer for the trilogy, released last week, sees another change, but minor: Phil Cassidy, arms dealer, no longer has the Confederate States flag on his t-shirt.

Recurring character of the saga, Phil Cassidy appears in GTA III, GTA Vice City, GTA Liberty City and GTA Vice City Stories. He is seen more often in GTA Vice City, the only episode where he is seen with the Confederate States flag on his clothing. A flag that has given way to a skull, as we can see in the trailer released by Rockstar (0:34).

Solicited by Kotaku and Gamerficial, Rockstar Games has not yet commented on such an initiative. Still, we will have to wait until November 11 at the earliest. to see if all depictions of the flag have been removed from the game, although it seems unlikely that this change only happened for the trilogy trailer.





Symbol of the Southern United States upon separation from the United States, the Confederate Flag recalls the Civil War that tore the United States apart. Become a symbol of the extreme right, the Dixie Flag has been banned on several media which directly or indirectly affect video games. In 2015, Apple decided to remove games with the flag. Last year, it was Twitch that updated its usage policy condemning its use.

Source : spotted on Reddit, relayed by Kotaku and Gamerficial

