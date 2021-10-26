Guillaume Canet returns to the scene of Marion Cotillard’s failed death in Batman, and points the finger at Christopher Nolan

This October 25, Guillaume Canet returned to the sequence of the death of the character played by Marion Cotillard in Batman, which had been ridiculed in 2012 …
In 2012, Marion Cotillard had become – in spite of herself – the laughing stock of Internet users. The reason: the scene of his death in The Dark Knight Rises, last film of the trilogy Batman signed Christopher Nolan. The performance of the actress – a little missed – was ridiculed especially on social networks. Four years later, the 41-year-old actress had agreed to come back to this unfortunate moment with our colleagues fromAlloCine, judging the reaction of the public “a little disproportionate“and admitting to having found”hard to see yourself summed up to that“.
Marion Cotillard spoke on the subject in 2016, preferring to laugh
“We’re all in the same boat; and if sometimes it goes off the rails, everyone suffers. But there, of course there are hiccups and when we see them on the screen, we say to ourselves: “bah! Why did you keep that?” There’s no one to blame, or everyone else“, she had thus explained. Marion Cotillard had preferred to take this episode of her career with humor.”After that, of course, you have to know how to laugh at everything and above all, beyond looking back, there are really more serious things in life, even if there are things that can hurt . But I was not at the end of my rope. I just found the reaction disproportionate, and it feels good – me first – to laugh about it.“The one who was full of self-mockery in 2015 by participating in the miniseries Casting (s) by Pierre Niney, alongside Nekfeu and Orelsan, where she was being clashed by the rapper can in any case count on her companion, Guillaume Canet.
Guillaume Canet points to director Christopher Nolan
During a live on Instagram this October 25, the actor was titillated on the subject by a user. “‘Did Marion coach you well for the scene where you have to die in the movie?‘”, he read, before answering, with humor:”So, Marion sent me a message at the same time to tell you that you could go and do yourself … (laughs) No I’m kidding “. Guillaume Canet then resumed his seriousness to return to the sequence of Marion’s death in Batman, The Dark Knight Rises. “Seriously I can tell you that Marion is one of the greatest actresses in the world and for a simple and good reason it is that it offers everything on a plate. She does totally different takes trying a lot of things and that’s a monumental gift for a director. to be able to have the chance to have an actor who gives so much and different things ” he defended, before designating a culprit. “After, it’s up to the director to be good at editing and not do anything. If this director chose this take, it’s his mistake, it’s his fault and not that of an actress who gives while trusting “, concluded Guillaume Canet, pointing finger at Christopher Nolan who had staged The Dark Knight Rises.
The sequence in question can be found 29 minutes from the start of the video below.