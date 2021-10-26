Guy Novès compares Antoine Dupont to Thierry Dussautoir!

Zapping Fifteen World The best top 14 scorers for the 2021-2022 season

Guy Novès knows Antoine Dupont very well, having trained him when he was still the Stade Toulousain coach. For the newspaper Sud-Ouest, the former coach of the blues returned to this new role that the scrum-half will take on. According to him, he has more than the shoulders and the skills required to take on these responsibilities.

When I selected him for the first time, I could not imagine that Antoine Dupont would become captain of the France team. But four years later, Antoine walks on the water. I don’t think the weight of the captaincy is a problem. It all depends on what is expected of a captain. The important thing is that he is number 1 at his post, that he is flawless. It seems to me that his head is on his shoulders. It has values ​​that correspond to what is expected. When he’s exceptional, he says it’s thanks to others. As captain, you make the link between the players and the staff. What matters is exemplarity in the field. We have to want to follow him. Today, who does not want to follow Antoine Dupont? He’s an incredible leader. He may not be very talkative. I experienced that with Thierry Dusautoir. He didn’t speak much, at least not in front of the cameras. On the other hand, when he spoke; he was listened to. This will be the case with Antoine. ”



