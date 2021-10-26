Halo: a page turns for Xbox 360 gamers

If the next chapter of the Halo Infinite license opens soon, it’s a page that turns for a whole section of the Xbox community: next January, the online features of Halo games on 360 will cease to be fully usable.

Summary A bad for a good ?

What is the future of Halo?

While Halo Infinite is the subject of regular technical tests, the mode online of the previous opus of the saga is coming to an end: it is Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 which are concerned.

So in fact, the shutdown of online services for these games had already been formalized last year in December. First scheduled for December 2021, this shutdown was dated by the developers of 343 Industries on their official website: it will take place on January 13, 2022. An initiative justified as follows:

Every cycle invested in supporting Xbox 360 game services is time and energy that will not be spent on the future of Halo. To that end, we are announcing the closure of the Halo Legacy Services on Xbox 360 to focus on the future of the saga.

But then, what does this mean? From January 13, 2022, some online game features, including matchmaking, will be limited or disabled. That being said, players who own the games will still be able to play them.





Well it’s Halo Infinite. Expected on December 08 on PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One (included in Game Pass), the title represents the near future of the series. Yesterday, it was the title’s single-player campaign that was revealed at length in a six-minute trailer released by Xbox. She promises to be “the biggest campaign of the saga“and guarantees a”freedom never achieved before“. Of course, Halo Infinite also includes a multiplayer mode, free, which has been the subject of several technical tests and has been proven.”the reflection of the mastery of 343 Industries“.

If the elements given remain few to know if the future of the saga is in good hands, the definitive answer will be given on December 08, on the occasion of the release of Halo Infinite on PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

Source: Halo Waypoint