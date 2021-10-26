hard blow for Mbappé, Ramos and Verratti

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the Parc des Princes, a fortress that has become vulnerable

While Paris Saint-Germain had announced before the Clasico against Olympique de Marseille (0-0) that Sergio Ramos continued “individualized training under the control of medical staff for a few more days with the aim of returning to training collective “, the Spanish central defender was still absent on Tuesday from collective training.

Arrived at PSG with a knee injury, the former captain of Real Madrid, who still has not played a single minute in the Parisian jersey, is struggling to recover from a calf injury and should therefore be forfeited for the reception of LOSC , this Friday (9 p.m.) at the Parc des Princes, opening day 12 of Ligue 1.

Victim of an ENT infection, Kylian Mbappé is uncertain about this shock while Marco Verratti, injured in the left hip with a deep lesion of the oblique muscles, will be absent for four weeks.