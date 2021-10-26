Hazard? “His problem is that there is a coach who prefers other players to him”, laughs Ancelotti

On the eve of the match between Real Madrid and Osasuna, Carlo Ancelotti spoke on Tuesday at a press conference about Eden Hazard’s situation. If the Italian coach said the Belgian could play, he also said that the winger is not a first choice in his eyes at the moment.

Arrived with ambitions in his head at Real Madrid in 2019 after seven full years at Chelsea, Eden Hazard (30) is disillusioned in Spain. Bothered by repeated injuries for more than two years, the Belgian is not an indisputable holder in the Merengue, and Carlo Ancelotti has let him know in his own way.

Present at a press conference this Tuesday before the match against Osasuna, the Italian technician spoke about the Eden Hazard case: “He can play in 4-3-3 on the left or in 4-4-2 above or behind The point. He is ready to play, but his problem is that there is a coach who prefers other players to him, “said the coach. A message likely to sting the former Chelsea player, who had not come into play during the Clasico against FC Barcelona won by the Madrilenians (1-2). With Vinicius’ good form (five goals in nine La Liga games) on the left side, the 30-year-old may find it difficult to become a first choice for his coach again.





“Little by little, he will have his best version”

Despite the Belgian’s few games since the start of the season (seven appearances in La Liga for no goals), Carlo Ancelotti is however optimistic about a return to form from Eden Hazard: “He does not have this (star) status because he has had a lot of injuries, but little by little he will find his best version. I’m sure this season we will see his best version and that he will play more than he currently does. Hazard has everything: quality, motivation… He must persevere, but what happens is that sometimes the coach prefers other players ”.

The striker is therefore warned: he will have to earn his starting place and show that he can be essential to Real Madrid. A new challenge for the player trained in Lille.