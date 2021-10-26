He believes he is filming a meteorite: the fireball in the sky was in fact a Russian satellite, the exceptional video of its entry into the atmosphere

This Wednesday, October 20, a resident of Michigan in the United States believed to hold the document of the year. While he sees a fireball tear the sky, he draws his cell phone in time to immortalize the moment. Telling himself that he is filming a meteorite like never before.

Failed orbit

Only the sky watchers keep watch. And are particularly active and responsive on social networks. It turns out that the meteorite in question was not. It was in fact the Russian satellite Kosmos-2551. According to specialists, the satellite was launched on September 9 but never succeeded in orbiting the Earth. Suddenly, its entry into the atmosphere was scheduled for around October 19.

Definitely exceptional images.



