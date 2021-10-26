More

    He believes he is filming a meteorite: the fireball in the sky was in fact a Russian satellite, the exceptional video of its entry into the atmosphere

    This Wednesday, October 20, a resident of Michigan in the United States believed to hold the document of the year. While he sees a fireball tear the sky, he draws his cell phone in time to immortalize the moment. Telling himself that he is filming a meteorite like never before.

    Failed orbit

    Only the sky watchers keep watch. And are particularly active and responsive on social networks. It turns out that the meteorite in question was not. It was in fact the Russian satellite Kosmos-2551. According to specialists, the satellite was launched on September 9 but never succeeded in orbiting the Earth. Suddenly, its entry into the atmosphere was scheduled for around October 19.

    Definitely exceptional images.


    Russian military satellite #Kosmos-2551, launched last September, failed to launch into orbit. Its atmospheric re-entry is expected in the coming hours. It is in polar orbit, the apogee of which is only 190km above sea level. pic.twitter.com/GDKVkrMiAs

    – Supernovæ Space ud83d ude80 (@SupernovaeSpace) October 19, 2021


    Amanda

