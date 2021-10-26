More

    He buys $ 57,000 Pokémon card with public aid linked to Covid-19

    Business


    A very strange way to spend state aid. An American is suspected of having spent his Covid-19 relief loan to buy … a Pokémon card, reports the New York Post.

    The piece of plasticized cardboard cost him the tidy sum of 57,789 dollars (49,680 euros), or two-thirds of the loan granted to him by the State of Georgia, where the man resides. This financial assistance was intended to help him turn his business around amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    $ 85,000 granted by the State

    It is in fact the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), a federal loan program to help small businesses face the “economic impact” of the pandemic “by providing accessible capital for borrowers,” explains Slate. The aid is supposed to be used to pay professional expenses: salaries, production costs, rent …


    To top it off, the American would have lied to get this help. He reportedly applied for EIDL in July 2020, claiming to have owned a small business with 10 employees since the previous year. The Small Business Association, which manages the EIDL, would then have granted him $ 85,000. The purchase of the Pokémon card was made in January 2021.

    The man faces up to twenty years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine. He is not the only one to have fraudulently used public aid related to Covid-19, specifies the Washington post. One man reportedly spent his loan money on going to strip clubs and another recently confessed to using his $ 318,000 fund to buy a Lamborghini.


