“He made love more than 4 times”!

Every week on RTL, Laurent Ruquier is at the rendezvous to brilliantly host the program of Big heads. This Monday, October 25, 2021, the host was particularly fit. Surrounded by Yoann Riou, Bernard Mabille or even Caroline Diament, Léa Salamé’s sidekick once again amused the gallery. In addition, six French personalities were in the party including Joyce Jonathan. During a sequence, Yoann Riou who is also a journalist for The team gave himself up as never before on his private life. “I have made love four times in my life, (…) I am a failed virgin”, the columnist analyzed not without humor. For several minutes, Laurent Ruquier and Yoann Riou also wanted to play matchmaker to the delight of their listeners. Indeed, the duo imagined that Joyce Jonathan could succumb to the charm of the sports journalist. “It’s good that you see Riou near you, it gives you an idea of ​​what will become of the son Holland”, then launched the presenter of We are live to the singer.

A spike that alluded to his past relationship with Thomas Holland. Their relationship, which ended in 2014, still lasted two years. But it is badly to know the artist who did not allow himself to be done. “In any case, he had sex more than four times”, said the interpreter of It will be fine by provoking the laughter of the other chroniclers. For her part, Joyce Jonathan who has rebuilt her life is to this day the happy mother of a little Ghjulia born in 2020. Now, she makes it a point of honor to protect her family life. In the past, she suffered that her relationship with Thomas Holland was highly publicized. “It was very difficult to live this story”, explained Joyce Jonathan for Tea or coffee in 2016. “The fact that it was shared, seeing my vacation photos in a magazine rather than in my photo album, it wasn’t very pleasant. I think that’s what made it so that it didn’t last. . “





