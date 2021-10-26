“He made love more than 4 times”

The atmosphere was good child this Monday, October 25 in the studio of Grosses Têtes on RTL. Laurent Ruquier was surrounded by six French personalities to host his show which lasts more than an hour. By answering questions, the group of merry fellows never stop laughing and telling some pretty crazy anecdotes. At the start of the program, Yoann Riou, sports journalist for L’Équipe and columnist, confessed with a laugh, to be very modest and quite poor in sex: “I made love four times in my life, (… ) I’m a failed virgin. ” The atmosphere of the radio show of the day is given.

Throughout the duration of the show, Laurent Ruquier and Yoann Riou kept making allusions, in the tone of humor, on a potential relationship between Joyce Jonathan and the sports journalist. Suddenly, the presenter, who also hosts On est en direct on France 2 alongside Léa Salamé, launched to the singer, and mother: “It’s good that you see Riou near you, that gives you an idea of what will become of Holland’s son. ” Laurent Ruquier then alludes to the relationship between Thomas Hollande and Joyce Jonathan, which lasted two years and which has ended since 2014. Visibly annoyed by the reflections, and wanting to sting Yoann Riou, she then admits: “In any case, he has made love more than four times. “





Following this exchange, Joyce Jonathan recalled that she was today a couple and a young mother. The singer very rarely shares moments with the (…)

