He uses state aid to buy himself a € 50,000 Pokemon card

An American is accused by his country of having diverted the aid received following the Covid crisis. Of the $ 85,000 he was paid, he used 57,789, or about $ 50,000, to purchase a rare Pokemon card. It is the 10th most expensive card in history.

25 years after the beginnings of the saga, Pokemon madness has never been so alive. New generations continue to come out on Nintendo consoles, and although its peak in popularity is now behind it, Pokemon Go is still having a good time on smartphones. And just like this grandpa ready to use 64 phones to optimize his strategy, some fans will do anything to catch their dream creature. In recent times, cards are making a comeback.





This enthusiasm of the general public is as recent as it is sudden, and has the consequence of pushing up prices to mind-boggling levels. It is not uncommon to spend hundreds or even thousands of euros to get the model of his dreams. However, not everyone has the necessary savings to indulge in their passion. Some therefore do not hesitate to set up schemes to achieve their ends.

He gets caught with a 50,000 euro Pokemon card

To respond to the crisis caused by Covid-19, the United States has put in place a grant to help businesses pay “Salaries, rents / mortgages, utilities and other ordinary business expenses”. This is only intended for companies with more than 10 employees. But it is possible to circumvent the law. In any case, this is what Vinath Oudomsine managed to do.

This enthusiast managed to touch $ 85,000 in aid by passing through a small business in the panade. He obviously had a very specific objective, since he spent $ 57,789, or around € 50,000, in a single Pokemon card. We do not know the name of the Pokemon in question, but we do know that it is the 10th most expensive transaction in history in this area.

Unfortunately for Vinath, it wasn’t long before he got caught. He is now accused of fraud and could be sentenced to 20 years in prison plus a fine of $ 250,000.

Source: The Telegraph