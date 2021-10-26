her husband Jérémy Frérot “banned from banking”, her big problems revealed

The show “The Voice” has just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Among the great revelations of the telecrochet: Kendji Girac, Amir, Camille Lellouche, Louane, Anne Sila… or even Jérémy Frérot. From 2011 to 2017, the latter was part of the duo Fréro Delavega … before going solo in 2018. After a rather well-received first album, Jérémy Frérot returns in 2021 with a second album called “Meilleure vie”. Once again, success is at the rendezvous as fans of the duo are still delighted to hear his sweet voice.

However, the 31-year-old Bordeaux almost never succeeded in the world of song. In an interview with Télé Loisirs, he admits to having had a small period of rebellion as a teenager: ” I had taken the bet to tell my parents that now I was going to decide for myself. I wanted to take my life in hand “. Before becoming an artist, he was an educational assistant in a college in Arcachon: ” I remember this Skype very well. At that time, I live in Saint-Denis in the 93 because I go to the Fac in Bobigny. I decide to stop everything to make music and I cannot go home because I am banned from banking. I can’t take the train tickets ” he explains.





What upset the family balance and greatly worry his parents: ” I get messages from my siblings telling me: ‘It’s hot what you did, you threw a bomb. They think too much. When I got home for the holidays, it was a big discussion. They accepted but said to me: ‘Okay now, you are on your own. We don’t help you anymore ‘” says the singer.

A few years after this period of hardship, he rose to fame thanks to the TF1 show and sold thousands of records. Married to Laure Manaudou, whom he has been dating since 2015, the singer is also an accomplished father of two little boys born in July 2017 and in January 2021.

Eleanor de la Fontaine