Her son Maylone has autism? The troubling confidences of Thibault Garcia on his behavior

Thibault Garcia has a habit of sharing his daily life frankly with his subscribers. On Snapchat, the candidate of the Marseillais regularly makes private confidences. Arguments with his wife, lack of self-confidence, details about his life as a dad, his fears and his joys… in short, the taboo subjects he does not know. And it is for this reason that Internet users appreciate it so much.

Transparent with his fans, this Monday evening, October 25, the husband of Jessica Thivenin wanted to tell the day of his little boy, Maylone, 2 years old. Since their return to Dubai, their son returns to the nursery, the opportunity for them to discover another personality of their little blond head, “We noticed in all the photos, he was different. He reminded me of myself. All the children are aligned and seated in a circle, for example, and he is standing next to the teacher. “.

“I know he’s going to be in his bubble “

A particular and different attitude that he associates with his own behavior, “I know he’s going to be in his bubble like me. I have always been in my bubble. I always needed to get away, to be alone “, and that of a person who may have some form of autism. A subject that he also seriously discussed with a friend, “We were discussing it with a friend of ours who recognized herself a little in me. That is to say that when she gets into something, she goes all out. Like me if I have not accomplished something, I only see that. I put myself in this goal and when I have achieved it, I forget everything and I put myself in another. I still need this. And she was diagnosed with some kind of autism. “





An unexpected statement, that Thibault Garcia seems to take with a smile, I will also go and consult to see. “She found out when she was 44 that she had autism. She thinks I have it. I have symptoms that show I have some kind of autism., “and he is right. However, these confidences should quickly make people react. Remember, a few months ago, Jessica Thivenin had shouted at Internet users sending her private messages to tell her that Maylone had some signs of autism… Hope all goes well for them.

