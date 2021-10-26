Hiker lost in Colorado ignores rescuers’ calls because it’s an unknown number

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Independent

It’s common not to answer an unknown number, but what about when you’re lost in the mountains? A hiker in Colorado gives us his answer: he ignored rescuers’ phone calls because they came from unknown numbers. The man was reported missing on Mount Elbert, the highest point of the Rocky Mountains in North America, on October 18 at 8 p.m. He later told authorities that he lost the trail after dark and spent the night trying to locate the correct path.

The hiker was finally able to locate his car the next morning, Lake County search and rescue officials said in a statement. He would have “Bounced off different trails trying to locate the right start of the trail”. A rescue team had been deployed during the night from 10 p.m. and until 3 a.m. A second team had taken over the research at 7 a.m. She did not learn until 9:30 am that the individual had returned to his hosting site.





Don’t ignore unknown calls

The research team spoke very widely about this story in their press release. She writes that the point to remember “Is that the subject ignored the repeated phone calls from us because he did not recognize the number”. Lake County search and rescue officials say it is common for hikers to get lost at Mount Elbert, with trails obscured by snow until the end of June. “Please do not rely on your ascent tracks to come back down the mountain, as the wind will cover them often”, they write.

They also ask hikers to respond when a number repeatedly calls them. “If you are late on your route and start receiving repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it could be a research team trying to confirm that you are safe. ”

The editors of the press release tactfully address what appears to be common sense. It is not easy for an individual to answer “When he is lost and panicked”, they concede.