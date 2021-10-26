Honor is making a strong comeback on the French market with the Honor 50 and 50 Lite

3

Honor unveils its Honor 50 as well as a Lite version for the French market. These are the first two smartphones of the firm since its independence from its former parent company, Huawei.

After being announced in China last summer, the Honor 50 is finally arriving in France. An important smartphone for Honor, which signs its first model since its separation from Huawei. As a result, the mobile regains the possibility of integrating Google services, which can make it more attractive than the Huawei Nova 9, which it looks a lot like in the eyes of consumers.

The return of mid-range competition This is the immediate comparison that we can make by laying our eyes for the first time on the smartphone. Indeed, this Honor 50 looks like two drops of water to its distant cousin. Perhaps this is the sign of joint development before the company takes off at the end of 2020. However, it stands out on the finishes, with in particular a color called Frost Crystal dotted with sequins. The back contains a photo island in a rather strange format, made up of two large circles. The first houses the main 108-megapixel module, while the lower one houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module as well as two 2-megapixel sensors (macro + depth).

On the front, the 6.57-inch Oled display is slightly curved. Within it is placed a fingerprint reader. On the upper part, a 32 megapixel front sensor is present. The panel has a definition of 2340 x 1080 pixels and is refreshed at 120 Hz – a dynamic mode allowing the screen to oscillate between 60 and 120 Hz. 5G and SuperCharge This Honor 50 has an additional advantage compared to the Huawei Nova 9 which happens to be 5G connectivity. Honor integrates him naturally, thus offering a somewhat more certain future than his almost twin brother. Everything is provided by a Snapdragon 778G, a chip engraved in 6 nm and coupled with 6 or 8 GB of RAM, depending on the variant chosen. A 4300mAh battery is present, providing a full day of use depending on the brand. Charging is done using a 66 W block, promising a 70% charge in 20 minutes. A data that we will not fail to verify during our laboratory test.



A Lite model in ambush The Honor 50 does not arrive alone with us. A Pro version would have been welcome, but the company prefers to present an Honor 50 Lite. The latter has a 6.67-inch screen, 4 photo modules on the back, the main one of which is 64 megapixels. In terms of load, it also accepts a power of 66 W like the “classic” Honor 50.

The Honor 50 will be available in two variants. The first has 6 GB of RAM as well as 128 GB of storage for € 549. For 599 €, you will buy a smartphone equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM. A pre-order offer starts October 27 and runs through November 3. It offers an immediate reduction of € 100 on the purchase price and offers you a pair of Honor Earbuds 2. The Honor 50 Lite is displayed at € 299.