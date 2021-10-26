Hotel workers on the strike trail

As elsewhere, it is a measure that does not pass. At the Salako hotel, the new bosses argued for the need to have a proper sanitary pass. It did not take more to trigger a movement of mood that could extend to the entire sector

FJO. with R. Lami

•

It was at the CGTG headquarters that they had made an appointment with the press. The union in fact supports their approach. And for good reason. The recent changes at the head of the Salako hotel had aroused a lot of reservations on the part of employees and trade unions.

The introduction of the sanitary pass as a sesam to access their workplace had the effect of the straw that broke the camel’s back. The employees do not understand the reason why this injunction is being given to them even though the clients of these hotels will not be subjected to health tests to come to the hotel.

Nadine Magloire, secretary of the CSE of the Hôtel Salako





© Guadeloupe

But this movement in the mood of employees should not stop at the Hotel Salako alone. It is in inter-union that they have chosen to speak to the press and, already, a committee to fight hotel workers has been set up. He intends to extend it to all other establishments where the sanitary pass will be required against the wishes of employees. And the committee does not exclude arriving at a strike movement in the area.

© Guadeloupe

© Guadeloupe

Probably one more sector to strengthen the protest that persists in Guadeloupe against the health pass.