how Safran locked the acquisition file against Lumibird

It is the eternal story of the earthen pot against the iron pot. Lumibird against Safran in this case on the CILAS takeover case. Safran strains its muscles and plays all its power with the large group that it faces against a much smaller rival (€ 126.7 million in turnover in 2020) but very agile. Because this Breton mid-size company has already played a real privateer trick on it by taking by surprise 37% of the capital of CILAS from Areva SA, the second shareholder after ArianeGroup (63%). To the nose and beard of Safran, who put pressure on all the players in this file and will not hesitate “to pass in force”, we explain to La Tribune. With some success, since an ArianeGroup board of directors has recently given the green light to Safran’s offer.

there was no question for the group headed today by Olivier Andriès (with his partner MBDA) to let itself “steal” the CILAS nugget that it absolutely covets as part of its new growth strategy in sovereignty activities . This would constitute the return of Safran to the laser industry, which had abandoned it in 2011 with the sale of this activity based in Tarbes and which manufactured parts for the Mégajoule laser, to the company Alcen. No question either for the boss of Lumibird Marc Le Flohic, in good tenacious Breton, to drop the matter. Because Lumibird, laser specialist for more than 23 years, pursues the objective of creating a 100% sovereign sector.

A priori unequal fight

The fight seems a priori unequal between Safran and Lumibird. Especially since the seller ArianeGroup is 50% owned by Safran and 50% by Airbus, which owns 37.5% of MBDA. As a result, the board of directors of ArianeGroup is acquired by the two buyers (Safran and MBDA). In addition, Safran would have succeeded in “neutralizing” the Ministry of the Armed Forces, which today decided to maintain its impartiality on this matter despite the goodwill it initially had for Lumibird. Finally, according to our information, ArianeGroup did not consider Lumibird’s offer in September as inadmissible. Clearly, an end of inadmissibility to Marc Le Flohic who was therefore unable to defend his project with ArianeGroup. Contacted by La Tribune, ArianeGroup declined to comment. If this is the case, this operation would lack fairness and transparency. Especially since Lumibird has still not obtained a director position at CILAS despite the 37% it holds.

End of the story ? Maybe not. Because until now Safran did not want to overpay CILAS, a company in great suffering, which recorded losses in 2019 and 2020 (14 million euros in two years) and posted a debt of 22 million. A strategy so far defended tooth and nail by the current CFO Bernard Delpit, but who is leaving (December 31). Eliminating Lumibird from the outset allowed ArianeGroup to avoid confronting the two offers. Because, according to our information, Lumibird made a firm offer without any condition precedent beyond the enterprise value of CILAS of between 40 and 45 million euros. It is hard to understand why ArianeGroup, currently in turmoil and which will cut 600 jobs, did not wish to consider an offer that could potentially be greater than that of Safran and MBDA.

This would not fail to challenge the unions of a group, in need of cash and which would have decided to turn a blind eye to a few additional millions in a complicated situation. Finally, Bercy will have to give the green light to this operation, MBDA having, in addition to Airbus, two foreign shareholders in its capital (BAE Systems and Leonardo) and therefore necessarily bound by a pact with restrictive clauses and veto rights (investments, acquisitions …). The law requires it.





Why Lumibird is ready to pay the price

Marc Le Flohic is ready to pay the price. Why ? “CILAS is for us an important brick in the construction of a sovereign pole in the field of defense and space, positioned on the subsystems and the components”, he explained to La Tribune in an interview with La Tribune in September. Clearly Lumibird wants to create a technically sovereign laser industry. “Our ambition is to develop a cross-functional offer to supply all French and European integrators and to ensure this capacity is totally sovereign production in France in order to avoid restrictions, particularly in terms of ITAR or other regulations “, he had then specified.

In addition, Lumibird has commercial, technical, technological (laser weapon) and employment synergies with CILAS. Both in defense (lidar, laser designator) and space (inter-satellite communications, optics) and in the civilian sector (Mégajoule laser). As a result, there are fewer investments to make to integrate it, whereas Safran is starting from zero or almost. Hence the possibility open to Lumibird of making an attractive financial proposal to ArianeGroup, which did not want one at this stage. This values ​​CILAS at an amount greater than its enterprise value. What is the government going to do?