How to get energy sobriety measures accepted?

ENERGY – Positive sobriety or the constraints that make you happy: this is one of the pillars of the scenario for carbon neutrality by 2050 of the report of the negaWatt association published this Tuesday, October 26. For the team of energy experts, the debate should not exclusively focus on the choice between nuclear or renewable to reduce CO2 emissions, responsible for climate change.

A lot of talk about the energy dossier six months before the presidential election. The candidates are working on the ideal energy for the future energy mix. On the one hand, those who – like Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Yannick Jadot or Anne Hidalgo – call for a more or less rapid exit from nuclear power. On the other, those who – like Emmanuel Macron or Valérie Pécresse – want to expand the French nuclear fleet.

Reduce our energy consumption by 40%

In the midst of these political antics, a report published Monday, October 25 spiced up the debate: that of the Electricity Transmission Network (RTE). Offering both a 100% renewable scenario and three other paths with more nuclear power: this text is far from settling the debate. But, beyond this eternal dilemma, RTE offers another path, that of energy sobriety. “All of RTE’s scenarios require a 40% reduction in our energy consumption,” the Minister for Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, admitted on Tuesday on France Inter.

Sobriety is also the central point of the negaWatt scenario. For the experts in this report, we must certainly find an alternative to fossil fuels (coal, oil, gas), but also reduce our individual energy consumption. In other words, it is also up to us, the consumers, to change our lifestyles.

Nos energy needs are in fact more and more important from year to year. Today, in the world, we consume in five minutes as much hydrocarbons as what the Earth produces in a year. Our energy consumption is therefore enormous. The negaWatt report formulates “priority measures” to encourage households to reduce their energy expenditure in the short term.

Drive slower and less far

Among these avenues for citizens to be actors in the energy transition, the report proposes “to increase the price of air transport, to gradually ban all domestic flights when a rail alternative exists, to put an end to the sales of air transport. diesel and gasoline vehicles no later than 2035 ”or“ reduce the maximum authorized speed on the motorway to 110 km / h ”.

Measures of which we know the low popularity with public opinion. We remember the grumbling of motorists when going from 90 to 80km / h on secondary roads. NegaWatt’s proposal to lower motorway speed from 130 to 110 km / h may therefore not win unanimous support. “It is a measure that seems unpopular and seems to be an attack on freedoms, but it must be seen differently”, replies Yves Marignac, head of the nuclear and fossil energies pole and one of the authors of negaWatt 2022. “What is even more unpopular than reducing speed is pollution, increased traffic, traffic jams, and fatal accidents ”. For negaWatt, limiting speed both reduces pollution and reduces the dangers of driving. Two in one, in short.





As for the limitation of air travel, and therefore travel to the other side of the world, “conditions must be put in place for the measure to be acceptable”. “Part of the population must not be restricted from traveling because the prices are too high and above all we must offer alternatives by developing high-speed trains and night trains,” he says.

The fact remains that even if alternatives are proposed, it will no doubt be necessary whatever happens to reduce our trips, especially by car. However, the French are very sensitive about their individual four-wheeler. In recent weeks, fuel has peaked and diesel has exceeded 1.55 € / l. A surge in prices that made the executive tremble while the shadow of the yellow vests still hovers.

Capitalize on the benefits of change

To consider changing behavior, we must therefore understand the anger of the French. NégaWatt wants to believe that the anger is above all caused by a lack of dialogue and a feeling of injustice: “It is not possible for them that they are responsible consumers in a society of overproduction. It is also necessary that politicians and industrialists make efforts ”, explains Yves Marignac.

To get these changes accepted, we must also advance the benefits of a more sober lifestyle. The report highlights the reduction in air pollution which is responsible for “50,000 premature deaths per year”. a shared observation by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which warns of the dangerousness of fine particles in the air of large cities. Breathing these microparticles daily increases the risk of developing respiratory diseases and cancer.

Using your car less also means moving more on foot or by bicycle, with a very positive impact on health, underlines negaWatt. “Between 2035 and 2050, more than 10,000 deaths per year are thus avoided and the life expectancy of a French person is increased by three months”, provides the summary. The idea is tempting, on condition that you can indeed move around on foot and by bicycle, which is not possible everywhere in the area.

For the housing component, it is the money saved that can be exposed: having better insulated housing and reducing energy consumption is also a lower bill at the end of the month. Energy weighs heavily on household expenses: “In 2018, households spent an average of € 1,552 on energy for their home,” indicates the government’s 2020 quantified report on French and global energy consumption.

Talking with the French and showing them the benefits of a sober way of life would “change the imagination”, insists Yves Marignac. “We forgot to impose limits on our imaginations, and not to produce and consume, thinking that the planet’s resources are infinite”. Having only one TV instead of three, not going by plane to Australia for 48 hours and thinking about taking your bike for a trip of less than 1 km: these are already concrete measures applicable at our level.

