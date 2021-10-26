More

    HSBC beats expectations with pre-tax profit up 74% in third quarter

    Business


    HSBC BEATS EXPECTATIONS WITH PRE-TAX EARNINGS UP 74% IN THIRD QUARTER

    by Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White

    SINGAPORE / LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings on Monday reported a 74% increase in its profit before tax in the third quarter, beating market expectations, and announced a share buyback program of up to 2 billions of dollars.


    “Although we maintain a cautious view on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of the last quarters are behind us,” said the bank’s chief executive, Neil Quinn, in a statement accompanying the publication of the results.

    “This confidence, added to our strong capital position, allows us to announce a share buyback program of up to $ 2 billion, which we expect to begin shortly,” he added.

    Europe’s largest bank in terms of assets, which relies on Asia to boost growth, posted pre-tax profit of $ 5.4 billion for the July-September period, compared to $ 3.1 billion. dollars a year earlier, while analysts polled by HSBC on average expected pre-tax profit of $ 3.78 billion.

    (Report Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; French version Jean Terzian)


