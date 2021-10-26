Huawei launches the third generation of its Watch GT connected watch in 46mm and 42mm versions

During the launch of its new Nova 9 smartphone, the manufacturer Huawei also presented the new generation of its Watch GT connected watch. The GT 3 is available in two sizes – 42 mm with 1.32 inch screen or 46 mm with 1.43 inch screen – and in six versions depending on the case and the strap: Active Black (common to both sizes), Classic Brown, Elite Steel, Elegant White and Elegant Gold. The 46 mm version is 11 mm thick and weighs 42.6 g without the strap, while the 42 mm model has a fineness of 10.2 mm and a weight of 35 g.

The watch features a new interface, dual-band GPS, as well as a rotating crown with tactile feedback like on the Watch 3. It also benefits from the TruSeen 5.0+ tracking system, which uses eight diodes in a layout. circular, as well as improved algorithms. The system thus provides better accuracy in heart rate monitoring, even with sudden changes. The Watch GT 3 also offers functions for monitoring oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep, stress and the menstrual cycle.





More than one hundred training modes

It also comes with an enhanced workout tracking feature, with over 100 workout modes, including 18 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts, and 6 indoor workouts. The Watch GT 3 offers personalized advice thanks to assistants such as the AI ​​Running Coach (running) and the Healthy Living Clover (daily health).

It works under HarmonyOS 2.1, but obviously does not have all the functions of the smartphone version, such as the AppGallery. However, you can access third-party apps covering many aspects, such as daily life, travel, games, entertainment, work, fitness and health.

Huawei announces an autonomy of 14 days in normal use for the 46 mm version and 7 days for the 42 mm version. Charging is carried out by an induction system.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 is sold from 229.99 euros for the 42mm model and from 249.99 euros for the 46mm version.