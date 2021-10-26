Hubert Oulaye and Damana Pickass, two loyalists of Gbagbo at the head of his new party

The new political formation launched with great fanfare about ten days ago now has an executive president and a secretary general. These two figures of the FPI are supposed to embody experience and youth, as announced by Laurent Gbagbo.

Appointed executive president of the PPA-CI, Hubert Oulaye is close to Laurent Gbagbo. The 67-year-old associate professor of constitutional law, originally from western Ivory Coast, was the chief of staff to the former head of state in the second half of the 1990s, until his ascension to the head of the country .

Several times minister, notably in the civil service, he went into exile in Ghana after the murderous post-electoral crisis of 2011, before returning to the country three years later. He was arrested and sentenced to twenty years in prison for complicity in the murder of seven peacekeepers, before his amnesty in 2018. An accusation that he has always rejected. Elected MP last March, he heads the EDS parliamentary group. As executive chairman of the PPA-CI, he will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the party.





To support him in his mission, he will be able to count on Damana Adia Pickass, appointed Secretary General. At 49, he embodies the rejuvenation of the party, promised by Laurent Gbagbo at the launch of the PPA-CI. A civil administrator by training, he is also a former member of Fesci, the powerful student union in Côte d’Ivoire, then becomes a figure in the Youth section of the FPI.

Damana Pickass became known internationally in 2010, when in front of cameras around the world, he tore the results sheet of the presidential election from the hands of the spokesperson for the Electoral Commission, refusing the proclamation of the defeat of his mentor. He also moved to Ghana in 2011, before his return last April.

By choosing this fighting man for the general secretariat, Laurent Gbagbo gives him a sizeable mandate to establish the nascent party throughout the country and register new members.

Logically, it is Assoa Adou who inherits the presidency of the Strategic and Political Council, a new body created to think out the party’s overall strategy. The former secretary general of the FPI is one of Laurent Gbagbo’s oldest comrades in the struggle, an activist at his side since the end of the 1960s. In recent years, he was the relay of the ex-leader in Abidjan.

The great absent remains Simone gbagbo. According to Laurent Gbagbo’s spokesperson, the former First Lady was indeed invited to join the party’s Strategic and Political Council. An offer she rejected.

