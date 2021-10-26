“I did not receive a bonus from Netflix”

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk says he has not received royalties on the South Korean series, which has become the most watched Netflix program in the world in recent weeks.

He signed the biggest success of the season, but his life has not changed. South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has already found success in his home country on several occasions with films like The Fortress (2018), confides Guardian as the worldwide box of its series Squid Game did not make him richer.

“I’m not that rich,” he explains. “But I have plenty to do. I have enough to buy food. And it’s not like Netflix has offered me a bounty. Netflix paid me what was agreed on in the original contract. . “

The series cost just over $ 21 million (or € 18 million) and is expected to bring the platform close to $ 900 million (or € 775 million).





Hwang admits that he should have negotiated his contract better, given that he wrote and directed the entire series. Such a stressful creative process that he said he lost six teeth during the shoot: “It was physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting. I kept coming up with new ideas and changing episodes during the shoot so the workload has multiplied. “

Soon a second season?

Hwang Dong-hyuk does not want to be associated forever with Squid Game. He hopes that Netflix will broadcast on his platform the three films he has made in recent years. He is not opposed to the idea of ​​making a series of Squid Game, provided you find a good idea. But he doesn’t know what this sequel might talk about.

The director discusses it in any case with Netflix. “It’s inevitable because of this huge success. [mais] I’m not going to look into it immediately. There is a film that I really want to make. I think about what to do first. I need to talk to Netflix about it. “One thing is for sure, he concludes with a laugh,” There is a possibility that I will be forced to do a season 2 to become as rich as the winner in the series.