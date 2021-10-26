I have two employers, can I receive the bonus of € 100 twice?

” I have two different employers, am I entitled to twice € 100? »Asks Maxime, de Feignies on our email address lavoixvousrepond@lavoixdunord.fr

This Thursday evening, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the creation of an inflation compensation. 38 million French people, earning less than € 2,000 net per month, will receive an indemnity of € 100, paid in one go, to counter the increase in the prices of fuels, electricity or gas.

Employees, self-employed, unemployed actively seeking employment, apprentices or scholarship holders and tax-independent students who have less than € 2,000 in monthly income will be able to benefit from this assistance. And the government’s objective is to go quickly to contain the discontent of the French and avoid a new massive mobilization of yellow vests, 6 months before the presidential election.

Choose the employer who will pay the premium

So, to make it quick and simple, it is the employers who will pay the aid to the workers, the Urssaf to the self-employed, Pôle emploi to job seekers, the pension funds to retirees, the MSA to farmers or even the Crous to students. In this situation, some French people, who combine several employers or are compensated by several pension funds, hoped to be able to benefit from the premium twice.





The Ministry of the Economy and Finance itself admitted, to our colleagues at BFM TV, that it would be a ” edge effort difficult to avoid “. The government, however, looked into the matter: “ Employees with several employers will have to choose the one who will have to pay them the indemnity “, Again indicates the media. Bercy expects some French people to multiply the requests, but they are taking the risk ” to be caught by the tax authorities during a subsequent audit », Recalled the ministry.

