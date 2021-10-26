I usually earn less than 2,000 euros but I received a bonus in October, will I receive the compensation of 100 euros?

I worked overtime in October and will surely receive 2050 euros net, will I be eligible for the bonus of 100 euros knowing that my basic salary is 1700 euros?

Hello Fanny,

Faced with rising energy prices, the government announced Thursday, October 21 through Prime Minister Jean Castex, the establishment of financial assistance of 100 euros for 38 million French people, in the form of ” a bonus received by all people receiving less than 2,000 euros per month (paid by employers or organizations such as Pôle Emploi, AAH, retirement pensions, etc.).





This is a one-time boost, paid only once, and not monthly. And it is the salary in force at the time of the announcement, that is to say that for the month of October, which is taken into account, for a payment which should take place at the end of January or at the end of February 2022.

Said salary must not exceed 2,000 euros net before withholding tax. All premiums, overtime, a possibly monthly 13th month, etc., will be taken into account. If your payslip states that you earned 2,050 euros net in October and that this sum is actually paid into your account or appears on a check in your name, your employer will not pay you any “Castex check”.

If your salary for the month of October does not reach 2,000 euros net, then the employer will include the boost on the payslip for January or February.

Good day.