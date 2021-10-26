More

    “I was also fondled by the priest”: Muriel Robin confides having been the victim of sexual assault at 12 years old

    Entertainment


    the essential
    Invited this Tuesday on France Inter, Muriel Robin confided to having been the victim of sexual assault at the age of 12 years.

    This Tuesday on France Inter, Muriel Robin confided to having been the victim of sexual assault at the age of 12 years. “I was stuck in an elevator and I was also caressed by the priest, I happened to be 12 years old, I had the same physique, I was this size, but I imagined that children (…) With more fragile physique and not my character must certainly have had a bad time “, she confided to the microphone of the radio station.


    .@MurielRobinCOM : “When you ask ten women if they have been assaulted, at least half of them raise their hands. I was stuck in an elevator, and then I was stroked by the parish priest when I was 12. And we are silent, because you want to protect your parents. ” # le79Inter pic.twitter.com/DgNp5Ygto5

    – France Inter (@franceinter) October 26, 2021

    Very committed against violence against women, Muriel Robin had played Jacqueline Sauvage in the TV movie Jacqueline Sauvage: It was him or me on TF1. On November 5, she will play the role of a woman whose partner is accused of rape in Doubts, which will be broadcast on Arte.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleXbox Game Pass: Undungeon RPG Action Comes November 18! | Xbox one
    Next articleThe New Coastal Route on the menu for an exceptional Plenary Assembly

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC