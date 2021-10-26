“I was caressed by the priest at 12”: Muriel Robin victim of touching, cash confidences

While she is on promotion for her multiple projects, starting with the TV movie Doubts expected on Arte on November 5, Muriel Robin spoke in particular to the microphone of France Inter. This Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the star certainly spoke of her career but also of her commitments, she who fights against violence against women.

Muriel Robin recounted a small sociological experiment that she has already carried out with women to find out how many had already been victims of assault. And, on this occasion, she revealed that she herself is part of the lot. “We do not speak. If we take ten women, I have experienced it several times, from the smallest thing to the most serious thing, there is always more than half of them who raise their hands. I am one of that half of women. Which still makes a lot of women …“, first related the star of I love you hairstyle.





And Muriel Robin to come back on the difficult experiences that she lived personally: “I was stuck in an elevator. And then I was caressed by the priest. I happened to be 12 years old, I had the same physique, I was this size but I imagined that some kids, I still have the images in front of my eyes while we talk to each other, with more fragile physique and not my character, must have certainly have a bad time.“

And the now 66-year-old star, whose statue has just been unveiled at the Grévin museum, to justify why young girls tend to say nothing when they are attacked. “We are silent (…) We want to protect. Protect his parents. Don’t worry them. Often we don’t want to, the parents already have work etc, so we won’t add that to them. And then, finally, the damage we do not know …“, she added.