“I was hallucinating, I was wondering what this horror was”

First sponsor of the star Academy On TF1 20 years ago, Florent Pagny agreed to come back for Télé-Loisirs on the very beginnings of a show that has become cult!
Twenty years ago, Florent Pagny was the first artist to set foot on the plateau of star Academy ! Sponsor of the first promotion of the TF1 singing competition, the 59-year-old singer had discovered before everyone else Jenifer, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Olivia Ruiz and the others. But in reality, the coach of The Voice didn’t know where he was stepping. On the sidelines of the promotion of the other tele-hook of the One, this is what he revealed to us.
“I did not see Loft Story, I was not in France at the time “
“I found myself propelled godfather of the first edition but I discovered on the set this new mode of television, Florent Pagny told us. For the record, I had not seen Loft Story, I was not in France at the time. When I landed in France, I was told that the Loft was a hit and that a new program was coming. That he was called star Academy and that I was asked to be its godfather. I said ‘yes’ but I didn’t know anything. That evening I discovered this new way of doing television, with a dose of reality TV, eliminations … I remember that evening, half of the candidates had been eliminated. I was hallucinating. I wondered what this horror was …“
“The Voice is a bit the culmination of star Academy”
For Florent Pagny, the teams of star Academy “were inspired by the pure and hard reality TV that was Loft Story to say to yourself ‘now we get past that, and the kids are going to come for a reason’. They weren’t going to just be there and put themselves in a pool. The Voice is kind of the culmination of it all, a decade later. We sometimes come close to reality TV but with a real reason to be in competition“. Historical pillar of the musical program of the One, Florent Pagny will be back for a tenth season in the red chair in 2022. Indeed, after his victory with Anne Sila in The Voice All-Stars, the singer will find Amel Bent, Vianney and Marc Lavoine for the eleventh edition of the tele-hook.
Star Academy: we said we’ll meet in 20 years, it’s this Saturday, October 30 at 9:05 p.m. on TF1. For the most impatient among you, the second bonus of this eagerly awaited reunion will be available on Salto from this Saturday, October 30.