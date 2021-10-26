Île-de-France: two years late for the new RER D and E trains

While the delivery by the manufacturer Alstom of new trainsets for the RER D and E will be two years late, the president of Île-de-France Mobilités Valérie Pécresse denounces “an industrial shipwreck”.





Valérie Pécresse is very angry. An SNCF Voyageurs audit indeed reveals the delivery by the manufacturer Alstom of new trainsets for the RER D and E will be two years late.

“According to the information provided by your teams, the delivery of the 1st RER NG train will be delayed to mid-May 2023 whereas it was initially supposed to be delivered mid-2021 “ , protested the president of Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) in a letter addressed to the CEO of the SNCF obtained Tuesday, October 26 by the AFP , confirming information from Echoes.

SNCF Voyageurs, which conducted the call for tenders and operates the RER lines concerned, reacted to the AFP saying “deeply regret the delays accumulated in deliveries by Alstom-Bombardier of the RER NG and share the dissatisfaction” of IDFM .

To justify this delay, Alstom invoked according to The echoes the “great technical complexity”, the evolution of the specifications as well as the impact of the health crisis . The manufacturer also claims to be determined to respect the new schedule set after an external audit, without giving a date.

“Industrial shipwreck”



In total, Alstom and Bombardier, which have merged since the signing of the contract, are supposed to supply up to 255 new generation “NG” trainsets (125 for the RER D and 130 for the RER E), for an amount of 3, 75 billion euros financed by IDFM.





“The audit carried out this summer by SNCF Voyageurs revealed repeated delays, mainly due to organizational faults due to a manifest lack of control of the industrial process , inconceivable on the part of a world leader in the sector, “wrote Ms. Pécresse in a second letter to the attention of Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO of Alstom, denouncing a” totally unacceptable “situation.

The new generation trainsets (RER-NG) had been ordered in early 2017 and the first were to arrive on line D during the year, with the promise of improving comfort but also the punctuality of the new trains.

“This industrial shipwreck seriously undermines the improvement in service expected by millions of travelers borrowing these lines on a daily basis and I demand that you mobilize at your expense all the necessary means to remedy it “, adds Ms. Pécresse, summoning the CEO of Alstom for a hearing before IDFM.

In the letter addressed to the CEO of SNCF Jean-Pierre Farandou, Valérie Pécresse notes that the operator of the lines has “not been able to prevent these successive planning drifts” after having himself postponed the process by two. and a half years with delays in the call for tenders.

It demands that the SNCF request 64 million euros in penalties for this delay on the first tranche of the contract (1.55 billion euros) which concerns 71 trainsets. “Regarding late penalties, the provisions of the contract will be strictly applied,” said the subsidiary of the railway company to AFP.

SNCF Voyageurs says it sought from the call for tenders to protect IDFM’s interests and had an audit carried out as soon as the first delays were noted.

Additional cost of 1.7 billion euros



At the beginning of October, Ms. Pécresse had already protested against a new additional cost of 1.7 billion euros from SNCF Réseau on the construction site of a branch of the RER E, which is to extend line E to the west of Paris and notably includes a gigantic tunnel between Paris and La Défense.

Financed in particular by the Société du Grand Paris and the region, the construction bill should drop from 3.8 billion to 5.4 billion euros, according to Valérie Pécresse.

SNCF Réseau invoked “modifications” and “additional constraints” (floods, demonstrations of yellow vests, Covid-19), contingencies remaining “in an envelope of 30% of the initial cost”.