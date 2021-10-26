In Ethiopia, the federal army intensifies its airstrikes in Tigray

Airstrikes in Makalé, the capital of Tigray, on October 20, 2021. AP

This is a new sequence in the war that has pitted the Ethiopian government against the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (FPLT) for almost a year. The federal army carried out no less than eight airstrikes last week in the northern region of Tigray, killing at least three people on October 18 and injuring dozens more, according to the UN and humanitarian sources. The last bombardments, Sunday, October 24, targeted the west and north of the province, after repeatedly targeting Makalé, the regional capital. ” Federal Army surgeries aim to destroy illegal heavy weapons caches at localized sites “, says the Ethiopian government on its Twitter account.

The air raids actually hit a variety of targets including a hotel, textile and construction material factories. And, depending on the version, a hospital or training camps for the rebels of the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), structured around the former party of the FPLT. However, it remains difficult to assess the actual damage. The province is subject to a telecommunications blackout and remains inaccessible to journalists.

After initially denying the existence of these raids, protesting against a “Absolute lie”, Addis Ababa has come to recognize the obvious. The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed nevertheless denies having caused collateral victims. ” There is no reason to target civilians in Makalé, because the city is part of Ethiopia and therefore it is about our fellow citizens “, says Legesse Tutu, a government spokesperson. On the other hand, he accuses the FPLT of having killed 30 civilians after having shelled the town of Wuchale, in the Amhara region, with a great deal of artillery. Again, the information is impossible to verify.

Strategic crossroads

Airstrikes have not been entirely new since the start of the conflict in Tigray. On June 22, while the rebels were carrying out a counter-attack from the bush, a bombing by the federal army left 43 civilian victims in the Togoga market, a village located about thirty kilometers from Makalé. Raids ” target civilians and constitute a desperate attempt to take revenge on the people of Tigray “, accuses Getachew Reda, the spokesperson for the Tigrayan rebels. According to him, these operations have ” intended to distract from the colossal losses of the Federal Army on the battlefield “.





The great offensive led by government forces since October 14, to reconquer the territories occupied by the “TDF” in the Amhara and Afar regions, has met with mixed success. If the federal soldiers and their paramilitary Amhara allies approach Lalibela and its churches listed as World Heritage by Unesco – a symbolic city that came under rebel control in early August – they are losing ground on other fronts.

Armed clashes continue around Dessie, a strategic crossroads on the road to Addis Ababa. The agglomeration of 200,000 inhabitants could find itself, in the coming days, surrounded by Tigrayan rebels. And they readily let it be understood that they are ready to descend to the Ethiopian capital, 400 kilometers further south.

They have already seized Chifra, a city in the Afar region to the east, dangerously close to the axis that connects Addis Ababa to Djibouti and constitutes the economic heart of the Ethiopian capital. A possible seizure of this vital road would be a military coup by the TDF that could cause the suffocation of Addis Ababa.

UN flights canceled

” Airstrikes are a sign of desperation rather than a real military tactic, ”Adds Kjetil Tronvoll, researcher at Olso New University College. According to him, these raids are mainly a communication strategy ” because their impact on the Tigrayan war effort is extremely limited, but the federal army needs to show the Ethiopian population that it is inflicting damage on the TDF “.

These bombings in urban areas have made the international community react, with which Abiy Ahmed is already in trouble. Faced with this escalation, the United States and the European Union once again called on the two parties to negotiate a ceasefire. On the side of the United Nations, exasperation is at its height. A few weeks after seeing seven of its diplomats being expelled from Ethiopia, the UN had, Friday, to hijack one of its humanitarian flights which was about to land at Makalé airport, when the planes Ethiopian Air Force fighter jets were leading their strikes.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordination Office (OCHA) does not believe it is a coincidence. ” I can confirm that the government [éthiopien] was informed of this flight before take-off “, says Gemma Connell, OCHA’s representative in East Africa. All UN flights to Makalé are now canceled. A decision that could further increase the isolation of Tigray. The province, where part of the population suffers from famine, has only received about 10% of its humanitarian needs for four months.