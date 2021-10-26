in Martinique, where the vaccine obligation causes strong tensions, the government announces a mediation

A caregiver prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in Martinique, August 30, 2021. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Faced with the resurgence of tensions in Martinique in connection with the establishment of the health pass, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced to the Senate on Tuesday, October 26, the sending of a mediation in order to “ re-establish the conditions for a calm dialogue with all stakeholders for the law to apply ”, qualifying the local situation as ” complex “.

Serge Letchimy, president of the executive council of Martinique, welcomed this decision which he had called for. This mediation ” is an imperative to find the path of dialogue in our territory “, He reacted on Twitter, after having alerted, Saturday, against the risk of a deterioration of the situation in Martinique.

At @Senat, @olivierveran speaks about the vaccine obligation in #outremer and announces a mediation in # Martinique … https://t.co/CkaV5fblRN – Sergemassau (@Serge Massau)

In fact, the resistance of some of the caregivers to the vaccination obligation tends the climate both with their vaccinated colleagues and with the authorities.

Monday, the prefect of the territory, Stanislas Cazelles, lodged a complaint “Following threats and messages of incitement to hatred aimed in particular at caregivers”, according to a press release quoted by the television channel La 1ère, in Martinique.

A coffin decorated with a goat’s head

The representative of the State targets in particular the slogans heard during the demonstration against compulsory vaccination which was held on Monday in the streets of Fort-de-France and which mobilized nearly 1,500 people, according to the police. A coffin decorated with a goat’s head was placed in front of the prefecture, says La 1ère.

The previous Friday, “insults and racist remarks” would have been made towards doctors of the University Hospital of Martinique (CHUM), a reason which would also explain the prefect’s complaint, still according to La 1ère.

According to the schedule of the regional health agency (ARS), health professionals had to justify the injection of at least one dose of vaccine from Monday to perform their function. By November 14, they will have to present a complete vaccination schedule.

Read also Vaccination obligation: the suspension of three hospital workers challenged in court

More than 1,000 people (caregivers, nursing students, dental assistants, or even medico-social or pharmacist employees) responded to the new mobilization launched by the health intersyndicale. They demand in particular the abandonment of the vaccination obligation. ” The suspensions have started in some pharmacies where employees now know they can no longer work if they are not vaccinated. The requests for exemptions have not been validated “, Explained pharmacy employees quoted by Agence France-Presse.





Rise in physical and verbal violence

Controls began on October 11 with the implementation of the compulsory health pass for employees and workers in establishments open to the public. Since then, mobilizations of different trades have been held regularly. A health inter-union composed of five organizations opposed to the device had, in particular, disrupted password control operations with sit-ins in front of the CHUM.

The director of the CHUM, Benjamin Garel, had already condemned, on October 15, in a press release quoted by Karib’Info, an increase in physical and verbal violence that “Hamper the functioning of care services, close access to outpatient consultations and administrative monitoring of the establishment”. On October 18, justice ordered the demonstrators to release access to the CHU with a penalty of 500 euros per day.

According to representatives of private and hospital doctors, “2,000 Martinican health professionals, including 90% of doctors”, “made the responsible choice of vaccination”

The unions had filed a parallel appeal in excess of power to the administrative court, which will soon have to render its decision. Six health unions also announced on Saturday, in the presence of a group of lawyers, their intention to file a complaint against X for alleged failures in the management of the health crisis in Martinique. Sign that this situation divides the nursing staff, the representatives of the liberal doctors and hospitals of the island declared themselves, Monday, in a press release, “Wounded by the climate of violence that reigns in the hospital”, recalling that “2,000 Martinican health professionals, 90% of whom are doctors”, have “Made the responsible choice of vaccination”.

However, “We have never chosen to be at war with caregivers who have not taken the step of vaccination. We never chose to be in conflict with our brothers and sœcare urs. We regret that they did not do it, that’s all ”, they add.

Read also Vaccination obligation: more than 1,400 employees of unvaccinated health establishments suspended in Ile-de-France

That the law “applies, but with good judgment”

At first, Olivier Véran and Benjamin Garel had reaffirmed that there would be no derogation from this vaccination obligation. On Tuesday, the Minister of Health added before the Senate to hold “Account, all the same, of the health reality, of the workload which today rests on the directors of hospitals and on the medical and nursing teams”. He notably “Asked that the law apply but apply with good judgment”.

Olivier Véran especially asked that we do ” progress vaccination ”. As of October 21, Martinique had nearly 32% of people fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health, against nearly 90% for the Parisian population.

Read also In Guadeloupe, hospitals victims of sabotage

As of October 22, the incidence rate stood at 136 per 100,000 inhabitants in Martinique against 85 in the capital. Ephemeral centers and “vaccibus” are deployed to promote vaccination in the face of protection deemed insufficient to date by the Minister of Health.

In view of the health situation which “Remains worrying”, according to the prefecture of Martinique, the curfew is maintained from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and businesses have a limit of eight square meters per person.