in the face of the pandemic, an “unequal, divided and irresponsible” world

A year and a half after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world has still reacted too little and has not learned from its mistakes, warns the GPMB, a global health observer, on Tuesday.

“While the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic was defined by a collective failure to take preparedness seriously and act quickly on the basis of science, the second was marked by deep inequalities and leadership failure. to understand our interdependence and act accordingly, ”according to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB).

This independent body created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank denounces in a report published in Berlin the persistent failures of the global response to the pandemic.

10 to 15 million dead

His conclusion is scathing: the pandemic has revealed a world “unequal, divided and irresponsible”.

Released at the World Health Summit in Berlin, this report comes as the death toll from the coronavirus approaches five million worldwide.





Given the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

1.4% of the population vaccinated in poor countries

Out of more than six billion doses of vaccine administered worldwide, only 1.4% concerned fully vaccinated inhabitants in poor countries, denounced earlier this month the head of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“We must feel profound shame in the face of multiple tragedies: the hoarding of vaccines, the devastating oxygen shortages in low-income countries, the generation of children deprived of education, the collapse of economies and health systems. fragile health ”declares the co-president of the GPMB Elhadj As Sy in the preface of the report.

The millions of deaths from the pandemic are “neither normal nor acceptable” but “unfortunately there is little evidence that we are learning the right lessons from this pandemic,” he adds.

The GPMB said in 2020 that the pandemic had already revealed how little the world had prepared for such disasters, despite warnings that large epidemics were inevitable.