In the overseas departments, more than one in two employees affected by

The premium will be applied in the same way Overseas as in France. It will affect more than one in two employees in Guyana, Reunion, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Who is concerned, how to touch it: Overseas the 1st takes stock.

The government announced an exceptional premium of 100 euros to cope with the rise in prices. If the Prime Minister’s announcement is a response to the rise in gasoline prices, it is not a fuel premium. It is not necessary to use a car, or even to have one, to benefit from it. “Inflation is not just about petroleum products”, said the Prime Minister, hence the need for “broader approach”. On the set of TF1, Jean Castex preferred to speak of a “middle class allowance”.

The premium will be paid subject to resources: to benefit from it, you must earn less than 2,000 euros net per month. According to the Prime Minister, 38 million French people will receive the 100 euros, or a little more than half of the population. It is no coincidence: the threshold of 2,000 euros was precisely set by the government because the sum is very close to the median salary, that is to say that half of the population earns more, and the other half half earn less.

This concerns employees, the self-employed, but also retirees, students (if they are scholarship holders and self-employed for tax purposes), apprentices and the unemployed. To benefit from the premium, retirees will have to justify a slightly lower net income: it was set at 1943 euros by the government.

#indemniteinflation overseas. I have had confirmation that it will be paid there in the same terms as in France.@lesoutremer @JeanCASTEX

– Georges Patient (@GeorgesPatient) October 22, 2021

The premium is individual: if two people earn less than 2,000 euros net in the household, the family will receive the premium twice. Ditto if one earns less than 2,000 euros and the other much more, the premium will still be paid to the first. Last Friday, the vice-president of the Senate and senator of Guyana Georges Patient indicated on his social networks that he had “had confirmation” that the premium will be paid overseas “in the same terms as in France”.

More than half of the employees of the DOMs concerned

According to the latest figures available, in Guadeloupe, only 35% of employees earn more than 2,000 net per month. The bonus of 100 euros will be paid to the others, ie 65% of the employees. 66% of Reunionese employees will receive the bonus. In Martinique, it will be paid to 61% of employees and in Guyana, one in two employees will be entitled to it.

How do I get the bonus and from when?

There will be no action to take to benefit from the premium. The Prime Minister has promised a system “Automatique”. Concretely, the 100 euros will be paid directly to those concerned by their employer or by various organizations including Pôle Emploi, Urssaf and pension funds.

The premium will be paid by “wave”, depending on the category of beneficiaries. Employees in the private sector will see it appear on their payslip from next December. For civil servants, it will be necessary to wait for the month of January and for retirees the month of February. The government has not yet specified the timetable for the other categories.