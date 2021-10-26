Incidence rate, vaccination, winter restrictions … The ARS takes stock of the Covid-19 epidemic in the Alpes-Maritimes

Warning, this Tuesday, from Benoît Huber, chief of staff of the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes: “The crisis is not behind us.”

This is shown by the contaminations curve which, after a regular decline, tends to rise. This “statistical reality” encouraged him to take stock of the situation in the department and the measures to be taken to remedy the consequences of the Delta variant, which is much more aggressive than its predecessor Alpha.

At his side, Michèle Guez, representing the Regional Health Agency, and Professor Olivier Guérin, geriatrician, member of the National Scientific Council.

In France, we once again cross the threshold of 5,000 contaminations per day. It is ten times less than the United Kingdom. Where it was deemed reasonable to leave it to citizens to assess the barrier measures to be observed – none of them are any longer.

Germany, the Netherlands, Russia and Bulgaria also show worrying results.

The virus is regaining ground

In a few hours, the positivity rate rose in the Alpes-Maritimes from 1 to 1.5%. Against 1.7% in PACA as across the country. The incidence rate was established according to the latest figures at 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It peaked at 758 at the height of the crisis.





Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,696 deaths directly linked to Covid in the hospitals of the department. That is to say about 2,200 dead, all places combined.

“This virus caused 30% excess mortality in the spring of this year”, summarizes Benoît Huber. Which, however, gives some grounds for hope, since confinement and curfew should not be necessary this winter, if the health safety instructions are respected.

The future depends very much on the success of the health campaign. Which is indisputable, 82% of the inhabitants of the Alpes-Maritimes are now protected. It remains to convince the over 80s of the benefit of double or even triple injection.

The coverage rate is below what we see in neighboring countries. This encourages the authorities to develop mobile vaccination, with an ambition to “door to door” to reach the most isolated people. Which will be strongly encouraged to also protect themselves against the flu, which this year threatens to strike.